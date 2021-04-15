Karnataka HC directs strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, asks cops to register FIRs against violators

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.