Karnataka Home Minister rejects Opposition's demand for probe into Upper Bhadra project

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rejected demands by Opposition parties to probe the alleged irregularities in tenders floated for the Upper Bhadra project by the Water Resources Department.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Department officials have clarified on the allegations made by BJP MLC A H Vishwanath. “When the issue is clarified, there is no need for a probe,” he said.

Also Read | Jal Shakti Ministry gives nod to grant national project status to Upper Bhadra Project

The demand for a probe into the tenders was following allegations made by Vishwanath of massive corruption in the works taken up under the Rs 20,000 crore project. He had blamed BJP vice president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra for the irregularities, putting the state saffron party unit on the spot during BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to the state.

“We have followed the same method of floating tenders as was practised by previous governments. The tender was floated as per Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act. Everything (about the tender) is transparent. It is natural for the opposition parties to make allegations,” he said.

On phone tapping allegations by Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, Bommai said that the matter was currently under investigation. “Investigating officer has met him and got all the relevant details,” he said.

Bellad, among the disgruntled BJP MLAs, had caused another embarrassment for Yediyurappa administration during Singh’s visit, alleging that he was being surveilled and his phone was tapped by unknown individuals.