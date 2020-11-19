Karnataka Homoeopathic Board has new building, fully funded by its president

The Karnataka Board for Homoeopathic System of Medicine will have a new office from Friday: Karnataka Homeopathy Bhavan in Basaveshwarnagar. Its president Dr B T Rudresh funded the construction with his own savings.

The board is an autonomous body under the Department of Health and Family Welfare and was set up in 1973 to bring about uniformity of training and codify professional standards of homoeopathy. It represents 15,000 registered homoeopathic practitioners in the state.

It was earlier functioning out of a rented premises in the campus of the Directorate of AYUSH. The office space was not sufficient to manage the growing number of registered practitioners and the general public visiting the office to seek information on homoeopathy.

Spread over a quarter acre, the new building will have a library, a free homoeopathic dispensary, a counselling centre and a public utility auditorium, besides the office

space.

Dr Rudresh told DH: “I donated my entire salary and admissible perks amounting to Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the office complex.

“With some other measures, we could save up another Rs 30 lakh without any financial burden to the government or to the board. In all, Rs 80 lakh was mobilised for the Homeopathy Bhavan’s construction.”

The bhavan will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

on Friday.