Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute case not taken up in Supreme Court

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 22:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The petition related to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute did not come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Though the matter was listed before the Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, it could not come up for hearing as judges were busy in the Constitution Bench hearing matter related to Jallikattu. The border dispute matter may be listed some other day.

Also Read: Border row: Security tightened at Karnataka-Maharashtra border

Maharashtra had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of some of Karnataka villages to its side.

Karnataka formed a team of senior advocates comprising senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Diwan and Advocate General  Prabhuling K. Navadgi to argue the case in the apex court effectively. 

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 80 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

