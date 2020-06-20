Karnataka reports 416 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday, as the state reported 416 new infections and nine related deaths, taking the tally to 8,697 and the death toll to 132.

The day also saw 181 patients getting discharged after recovery. After Udupi and Kalaburgi, Bengaluru urban has become the third district to cross the 1,000 cases mark in the number of positive cases.

As of June 20 evening, cumulatively 8,697 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 132 deaths and 5,391 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said that out of 3,170 active cases, 3,096 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 74 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the nine dead were three from Bengaluru, two from Bidar, and one each from Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and from another state. While three from Bengaluru are men between the ages of 39 to 56 years, it was a 51-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Bidar.

The others are a 90-year-old man from Davangere, a 72- year-old woman from Chikkamagaluru, a 54-year-old man from Udupi and a 66-year-old woman from another state, it said. Of the 416 new cases, 116 are returnees from other states, a majority of them from neighbouring Maharashtra, while 22 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with a history of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and ILI (Influenza-like Illness), among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru accounted for 94, followed by Bidar 73, 38 each from Ballari and Ramanagara, Kalaburagi 34, Mysuru 22, Hassan 16, Raichur 15, Udupi 13, Haveri 12, Vijayapura 9, Chikkamagaluru 8, five each from Dharwad and Chikkaballapura.

Also, four each from Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Bengaluru rural, Davangere 3, two each from Bagalkote, Shivamogga, Gadag and Tumakuru, and one each from Belagavi, Chamarajanagara and other states.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,076 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,160 and Udupi 1,063. Among discharges Udupi topped the list with 953 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 688 and Yadgir 497.

A total of 4,93,893 samples were tested so far, out of which 9,833 were tested on Saturday alone, the bulletin said. So far 4,73,357 samples have been reported as negative, of which 9,019 reported negative today.