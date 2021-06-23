Karnataka reports 4,436 new Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths

Karnataka reported 4,436 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287.

The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.

Out of 4,436 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,008 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,071 discharges and 24 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450.

While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 per cent.

Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008, Dakshina Kannada 538, Mysuru 499, Hassan 301, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,08,104, followed by Mysuru 1,63,614 and Tumakuru 1,14,137.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,23,323, followed by Mysuru 1,55,385 and Tumakuru 1,10,278.

Cumulatively a total of 3,31,89,023 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,70,654 were done on Wednesday alone.