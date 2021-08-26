Karnataka to enact law for welfare of lawyers: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that a law ensuring the welfare of the advocate fraternity will soon be enacted. He was speaking after inaugurating a bilingual monthly publication titled 'Vakila Vahini'.

He said Advocates Association Bangalore (AAB) has submitted representations seeking a law to protect the interests of the advocates. He also said that the state government will ensure a health insurance scheme to the advocates as directed by the High Court in a recent PIL.

"We may need the assistance of the advocate fraternity in finalising the draft bill that the state government intends to table in the upcoming assembly session. The draft bill may require a little modification which will be incorporated after consultation," he told the advocates.

It can be recalled that the state government in August 2021 decided to release an additional amount of Rs 4 crore as financial aid to lawyers to help advocates tide over the Covid-19 situation. The state government had made this submission before the division bench hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking court’s intervention for a direction to the state government.

Last year, the state government had released Rs 5 crore for the benefit of the advocates and advocate clerks in distress due to the pandemic situation.