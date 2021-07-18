Karnataka to reopen colleges, theatres: Check details

Night curfew will now be in place from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 12:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government has allowed theatres to function with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

Following a meeting with senior ministers of the state Cabinet, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to relax night curfew hours. Night curfew will now be in place from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, from the existing 9 pm to 6 am.

Higher educational institutions will be allowed to open from July 26. Students who have received atleast one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes, a release from the CMO said.

A detailed government order is awaited.

 

