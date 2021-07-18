Karnataka to reopen colleges, theatres: Check details

The Karnataka government has allowed theatres to function with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.
Following a meeting with senior ministers of the state Cabinet, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to relax night curfew hours. Night curfew will now be in place from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, from the existing 9 pm to 6 am.
Higher educational institutions will be allowed to open from July 26. Students who have received atleast one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes, a release from the CMO said.
A detailed government order is awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short
Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney
Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?
'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths
How can you become a space tourist?
Militias back as Afghan war returns to chaotic ways
DH Toon | US ploughed it well... for Taliban to sow!
FTII alumnus wins best documentary award at Cannes
All for one
Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states