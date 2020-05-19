KEA to increase examination centres for CET-2020

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has decided to increase the number of examination centres for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020.

The KEA, in a release, has said that 75 new examination centres have been identified and the list has been hosted on their website for the information of the candidates.

"After verifying the list of newly identified examination places, candidates can change their earlier chosen place of examination if they are interested. Further, the candidates can enter three examination places of their choice in the order of priority. The choice will be accommodated based on the priority of the examination place and availability," the release added.

This has been done to help students pick centres that are nearest to their residence. The examination is scheduled on July 30 and 31. Those who wish to change their examination centre can do so by editing their options in their online application form.