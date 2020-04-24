K'taka records 29 new cases, total cases jump to 474

A total of 29 nine new cases were reported in the state on Friday. Out of 304 active cases in the state, five are in ICU. The number of people discharged stands at 152 and the number of fatalities remain 18.

Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday night had a tough time during the cremation of Patient 432, a 75-year-old woman who died of Covid-19. The authorities had arranged the cremation at Pacchanady crematorium. But due to the protest by the locals, the body was shifted to Moodushedde, where they were again met with resistance by the locals and their MLA Umanath Kotian. Finally, the body was cremated at Kaikunje in Bantwal amid tight police security.

Minister S Suresh Kumar condemned this incident as disgraceful. "This is inhuman. This is happening because of lack of education among local residents. If a Covid-19 deceased is one of our own, will we behave the same way?," asked the minister.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 19 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Bagalkot reported three cases of which two are from Mudhol and are direct contacts of Patient 380. One from Jamkhandi has influenza-like illness. Belagavi and Vijayapura have reported two cases each. All four are direct contacts of the previously diagnosed patients. Chikkaballapur and Mandya have reported one case each, both are primary contacts of the infected. One case from Tumakuru has a travel history to Surat in Gujarat.

"There are 111 containment zones in the state. In these zones, 377 patients are residing as these are the ones who have been diagnosed in the last 28 days. Also, there are 81 incident commanders for 6,77,673 houses in buffer zones, which has a population of 31,68,886," the minister said.