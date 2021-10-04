Lakhimpur Kheri: Nagendra seeks arrest of Ajay Kumar Mishra's son

Rajya Raita Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra condemned the attack on farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and also demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

In a press conference here, Nagendra said, Ashish Mishra ran over his SUV on protesting farmers and four of them lost their lives. Ashish should be arrested and Ajay Kumar Mishra must resign from his post, he demanded.

Also read: Lakhimpur violence: Govt, farmers reach compromise, minister's son booked for murder

Nagendra also demanded to form a committee headed by a Supreme Court Judge to conduct a probe.

Despite the violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give at least a statement. The farmers' agitations are a threat to the PM, he said, and also demanded the Centre to withdraw three agriculture laws implemented last year.