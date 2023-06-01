Lokayukta sleuths seize Rs 48.74 lakh worth valuables from 15 government officials

The Lokayukta sleuths who carried out raids on 15 government officials in disproportionate assets cases on Wednesday across the state have found Rs 48.74 crore worth valuables during the raid from all 15 officials. The police are yet to ascertain the percentage of DA for each officer and they are also in the process of verifying the documents.

Also Read | Karnataka Lokayukta raids 15 govt officers over charges of disproportionate assets

The Lokayukta police had conducted simultaneous raids in 57 places, including residences, offices and residences of relatives belonging to the 15 government officials in Bengaluru city, rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Haveri and Koppala. According to Lokayukta officials they have concluded the raids everywhere except in two places by late night on Wednesday.

The details of the findings during search of each officer:

1) HJ Ramesh, Chief Engineer and Director (Technical) at BESCOM, Corporate Office, KR Circle, Bengaluru

-1.4 Crores worth of immovable properties.

-1 House at Basaveshwaranagar

-1 under construction house at BEML Layout, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru.

-1 site at Davanagere

-1 KIADB plot (0.50 Acre) at Aerospace sector, Devanahalli.

-0.75 Acre plot at Sompura Industrial Town Dobbespet.

Total value Rs 5.6 crores.

2) TV Narayanappa, Deputy Director of Factories, Karmika Bhavana, Bannerughatta Road, Bengaluru

-1 site at Hejjala Judicial Layout

-1 House at Vijayanagara, Bengaluru.

-2 House at KR Puram, Bengaluru.

-10 Acres of Land at Mulabagilu, Kolar District.

-Movable properties worth of Rs 22 lakhs.

Total value Rs 2.5 crores

3) SD Rangaswamy, Secretary, Kittanahalli Grama Panchayiti, Bengaluru North Taluk

-7.02 acres of agricultural land in Doddaballapura.

-A poultry farm, a two storeys building having 10 rented houses, a commercial complex of 5 storeys, a Triplex house at Doddaballapura.

-1 four wheeler vehicle;

-1 two wheeler vehicle;

Total value Rs 2.5 crores

4) NG Pramod Kumar, Executive Engineer, BBMP, South Division, Bommanahalli Zone, Bengaluru

- A residential apartment built in 60*50 site at Devarahalli, KM Doddi, Mandya (11 Houses are

there in the Apt)

-1.20 acre converted land at Devarhalli, KM Doddi, Mandya.

-A 60*40site at Sathgalli, Mysuru.

-A 60*88 site at 4th stage Vijayanagar.

-A 78*82 site at 4th stage Vijayanagar.

-A 42*25 site at Vasanthpura, Bengaluru.

-A2BHK Flat at JP Nagar Bangalore.

-Two Four wheelers.

-Gold-857 Grams

-Silver-749 Grams.

- cash Rs 1.40 Lakh.

Total value Rs 8 crore.

5) N Muttu, Chief Accounts Officer, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)

- Rs 36,50,000/- in Bank account

-435 Grams of Gold ornaments

-1.7 KG of silver articles

-One four wheelers

-An under construction building in 40*60site, a three storeys building in Mysuru.

Total value Rs 2.70 Crores.

6) J.Mahesh, Superintendent Engineer, Deputy Commissioner (Development) Mysuru City Corporation.

-Gold Ornaments worth of 24 lakhs

-Silver Articles worth of 4 lakhs

-1 BMW CAR - Rs 17 lakhs

-1 Hyundai CREATA CAR worth Rs 18 lakhs

-A house, a farmhouse, eight acres of agricultural land in Mysuru

Total value Rs 2.5 crores.

7) A Nagesh, AEE, MUDA-Mysuru

- A house, three sites, a commercial shop, 2.13 acres of land at Rattanahalli, Mysuru.

-1000 Grams of Gold Ornamnets

-900 Grams of Silver Articles

-Two-4 wheelers

- One-2 Wheeler.

Total value Rs 2.30 crores.

8) M Shankara Murthy, Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjanagudu, Mysuru District

-Three -4 wheelers

-Four-2 Wheelers

-6 Sites, a house, 25 acres of agricultural land at Hanur.

-2 Sites at Mysuru City

-2 Sites at Kollegala

-1 house at Mysuru

-1 house at Ajjipura, Hanur.

Total value Rs 2.63 crores.

9) Shankar Naik, Junior Engineer, RDPR Engineering Department, Shikaripura, Shivamogga (Search is still under progress)

10) K Prashanth, Superintendent Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd. Upper Tunga project Zone, Shimogga

- Rs.26.36 lakh in cash

-Gold jewelleries-3363 grams

-Silver articles-23 Kgs

-5.22 acres of land, a farm house, 3.21 acres of land in Shivamogga

-Bank Deposit Rs 50 lakh

Total value Rs 3.20 crores

11) BR Kumar, Labour Officer, Manipal, Udupi

-275 Grams of Gold

-2.5 KG Silver

-2 Four wheelers

-3 Lakhs cash

-4 lakhs FD in Bank

-One house and One site at Udupi

-One site at Mysuru

-Two sites, two acres land at Hassan

Total value Rs 1.40 crores.

12) AM Niranjan, Senior Geologist, Vikasa Soudha

-Gold Jewellery-1444 grams

-Silver-3.7 Kg

-2-Four wheelers

-Investment in Mediquest Healthcare & Diagonistics Lab-1 Crore

-3 Acres of Land in Mangaluru

-1- site (50*80) at Kushalanagar, Kodagu

Total value Rs 3.66 crores.

13) Vagish Basavananda Shettar, Project Engineer, Nirmithi Kendra, Haveri Sub-Division, Ranebennur

-500 grams of Gold jewellery

-2kg silver articles.

-18.30 Lakhs Cash

-3-Four wheelers

-2-Two wheelers

-2 Tractors

-16 sites, eight houses, 65 acres agricultural land in Haveri.

Total value Rs 4.75 crores

14) Jaranappa M.Chinchilikar, Executive Engineer, KRIDL, Koppala

-One under construction (4000 Sq feet)building at Kalburgi Town

-One building (two storeys), a farm house in Bidar.

-Property related documents have been recovered.

-One House at Koppala yet to be searched

-1.5 crore FD in Bank account

-1 locker yet to be searched.

Total value Rs 3.5 crores

15) CN Murthy, Executive Engineer, KIADB, Mysuru

-1100 Grams of Gold Jewelleries

-3000 Grams of Silver Articles

-Rs.7,76,000/-cash

-Two-4 wheelers

-One-2 Wheeler

-1 site at Mysore Hebbal KIADB Housing Layout, Mysore

- 5 sites, three houses at Tumakuru

Total value Rs 3.5 crores