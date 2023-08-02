Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini is the sixth 'most-chosen' Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in India, according to the 'Brand Footprint 2023 India' report published by Kantar, a leading marketing data and analytics company.

Nandini is the only dairy brand apart from Amul to make it to the list of top 10 brands. While Parle bagged the first spot, Britannia has settled down for second place. Amul gained the third place followed by Clinic Plus in the fourth spot. Tata stood in fifth place.

The report ranks every brand based on the Consumer Reach Points (CRP) which is calculated considering the number of households in the country, per cent of households buying a particular brand, and the number of times a consumer purchased the same brand in a year. As a result, the rankings only expose the inclination of the consumers towards a brand as against the revenue the brand is making.

The rankings were determined based on the data collected over a 52-week period between November 2021 and October 2022.

Five global FMCG sectors: beverages, food, dairy, health, and beauty, and homecare were tracked by consumer purchase panels to ensure better accuracy.

The report noted that post-Covid, consumers across India had moved to purchase smaller packs to limit their trip expenses. "As a result, the number of occasions, a key parameter that influences consumer choice, as measured by Brand Footprint, shot up significantly,” K Ramakrishnan, managing director, Kantar, Worldpanel Division India, noted in the report.

“There was always a threat of brand loyalty decreasing as the number of FMCG trips and the packs purchased increased because with every additional trip the probability of shoppers trying a new brand increases,” the report said.

As compared to the ranking last year, Nandini has jumped one spot ahead.