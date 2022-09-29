Nirmala Sitharaman meets Deve Gowda, enquires about former PM's health

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at the latter's residence here to enquire about his health.
According to sources, the 89-year-old JD(S) supremo is said to be ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues. "Smt @nsitharaman today met former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and inquired about his health. Shri @hd_kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was also present on the occasion," her office said in a tweet with pictures.
Smt @nsitharaman today met former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and inquired about his health. Shri @hd_kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was also present on the occasion pic.twitter.com/zna2unN56F
— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 29, 2022
Gowda too tweeted, thanking Sitharaman for her concern. "Today, the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman came home to enquire after my health. That was very kind of her. I thank for her concern and visit," he tweeted.
Today, the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman came home to enquire after my health. That was very kind of her. I thank for her concern and visit. @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/bmLLcNYqei
— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 29, 2022
Recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with some of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had also called on Gowda separately, to enquire about his health.
