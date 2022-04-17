No trimming of SSLC, II PUC syllabus in coming year

There will be no reduction in the SSLC and second-year PUC syllabus in the upcoming academic year.

The entire prescribed syllabus will hold for the two board exams for 2022-23, according to the department of primary and secondary education.

In the previous two academic years, schools and colleges were shut for months in view of the pandemic-induced restrictions. The department cut down SSLC and II PUC curriculum by 20% to make up for the loss of learning due to the pandemic.

But with the Covid situation easing, the department does not foresee these hurdles in the upcoming academic year. “There is no question of trimming the syllabus,” a senior official in the department said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh confirmed as much. “I don’t think there is any need for trimming the syllabus because we have advanced the start of the academic year and aim to cover the prescribed syllabus in its entirety and recover the loss of learning in the 2022-23 academic year,” he told DH.

“Trimming the syllabus arises only when there is a shortage of academic days. It was necessary in the last two years because of the pandemic,” said H K Manjunath, president of the Karnataka State Government Secondary School Assistant Masters’ Association.

Check out the latest videos from DH: