Pejawar seer opposes serving eggs in midday meals

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, on Thursday, condemned the government’s decision to provide eggs to schoolchildren as part of the mid-day meals programme.
“It is an attempt to change the food culture. Every individual has a right to food.”
“Children are innocent and don’t know fully about what they eat. It is better if the government pays the cost of eggs, instead of forcibly changing their food habits. It should refrain from taking decisions which might lead to communal feelings among children,” he said. He also sought stricter action against forced religious conversions.
