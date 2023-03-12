PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on his first visit to poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya inaugurated the 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.
Before unveiling the expressway, he held a massive road show as huge crowds cheered him on.
Karnataka | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at a public rally in Mandya district. pic.twitter.com/OIRUQPlwq2
— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
"All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development," said PM Modi as he addressed the gathering following the inauguration.
Karnataka | In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development: PM Modi in Mandya pic.twitter.com/FQo8AY5Kh8
— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
More to follow...
