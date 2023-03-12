PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya

Before unveiling the expressway, he held a massive road show as huge crowds cheered him on

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 12 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 13:29 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on his first visit to poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya inaugurated the 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. 

Before unveiling the expressway, he held a massive road show as huge crowds cheered him on.

"All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development," said PM Modi as he addressed the gathering following the inauguration.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Narendra Modi
Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway
India News
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 