Police catches two accused in Chandrashekhar Guruji murder in Ramdurg

Two persons accused in the murder of Saral Vastu fame Chandrashekhar Guruji in a hotel at Hubballi were nabbed by District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi City Police from Ramdurg town outskirts in the district on Tuesday while they were trying to escape.
The accused had reached Ramdurg town outskirts in a car and were attempting to go towards Bagalkot. Ramdurg police who had been alerted blocked road by using a JCB and police vehicle. Cell phone location of the accused were utilised to keep tab on their movement.
Also Read | Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi
Police officials were waiting with pistols in their hands and nabbed both accused on the outskirts of Ramdurg town. Both accused were taken in a police vehicle towards Hubballi.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramangouda Hatti, Police Inspector I R Pattanshetty, Police Sub-Inspector Shivanand Karjol and a 22-member police team was at the spot. Hatti had been sporting pistol in his hand when the accused were nabbed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
For UK artist, the key to good art is a typewriter
Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do
Breaking down plastics with UV light
Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to release on Netflix in August
Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps
In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches
Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend