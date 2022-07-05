Police catches 2 accused in K'taka Vastu expert murder

Police catches two accused in Chandrashekhar Guruji murder in Ramdurg

The accused had reached Ramdurg town outskirts in a car and were attempting to go towards Bagalkot

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 05 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 17:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons accused in the murder of Saral Vastu fame Chandrashekhar Guruji in a hotel at Hubballi were nabbed by District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi City Police from Ramdurg town outskirts in the district on Tuesday while they were trying to escape.

The accused had reached Ramdurg town outskirts in a car and were attempting to go towards Bagalkot. Ramdurg police who had been alerted blocked road by using a JCB and police vehicle. Cell phone location of the accused were utilised to keep tab on their movement.

Also Read | Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi

Police officials were waiting with pistols in their hands and nabbed both accused on the outskirts of Ramdurg town. Both accused were taken in a police vehicle towards Hubballi. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramangouda Hatti, Police Inspector I R Pattanshetty, Police Sub-Inspector Shivanand Karjol and a 22-member police team was at the spot. Hatti had been sporting pistol in his hand when the accused were nabbed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandrashekhar Guruji
Karnataka
Stabbing
Crime
India News
Hubballi

What's Brewing

For UK artist, the key to good art is a typewriter

For UK artist, the key to good art is a typewriter

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to release on Netflix in August

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to release on Netflix in August

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend

Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend

 