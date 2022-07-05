Police catches two accused in Chandrashekhar Guruji murder in Ramdurg

Two persons accused in the murder of Saral Vastu fame Chandrashekhar Guruji in a hotel at Hubballi were nabbed by District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi City Police from Ramdurg town outskirts in the district on Tuesday while they were trying to escape.

The accused had reached Ramdurg town outskirts in a car and were attempting to go towards Bagalkot. Ramdurg police who had been alerted blocked road by using a JCB and police vehicle. Cell phone location of the accused were utilised to keep tab on their movement.

Also Read | Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi

Police officials were waiting with pistols in their hands and nabbed both accused on the outskirts of Ramdurg town. Both accused were taken in a police vehicle towards Hubballi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramangouda Hatti, Police Inspector I R Pattanshetty, Police Sub-Inspector Shivanand Karjol and a 22-member police team was at the spot. Hatti had been sporting pistol in his hand when the accused were nabbed.