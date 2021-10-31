Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies after starving for two days

Upset over the sudden demise of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, an ardent fan of matinee idol Rajkumar’s family, took ill and died on Saturday night at Keragodu village in Mandya district.

K M Raju (50) is the deceased. He leaves behind his wife, son and a daughter. Raju was running a hotel in the name of Dr Rajkumar. After learning about Puneeth’s death on Friday, he stopped consuming food. He erected a flexboard to pay respects to the departed actor and was inconsolable.

On Saturday, he had told his family members that he is selling his mobile phone to go to Bengaluru to pay last respects to the actor, and left to Mandya.

He had collapsed near the Silver Jubilee Park in Mandya. A few from Keragodu village took care of him and brought him home. He was provided treatment, but succumbed on Saturday night.

It may be mentioned that Raju had slit his hands with a blade, when the matinee idol had passed away. He had also tatooed the name of Rajkumar on his hand.