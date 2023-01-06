Recognition of Kannada as classical language an eyewash by Centre: Sahitya Sammelana head

Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President Dr Doddarange Gowda said the recognition of Kannada as classical language seems to be an eyewash tactics from central government as there has been huge disparity in allocation of funds for the development of Kananda language compared to other languages.

Delivering his presidential speech at the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) at Haveri on Friday, he said every time the central government claims that the double engine government has been working for the development of Karnataka. "However, when it comes to allocation of funds for the classical language Kannada there is a huge gulf between Tamil Nadu and us."

He said between 2017 and 2020 the Union government released Rs 643 crore for the classical languages of India. However, in the same period the Central government allocated only Rs 3 crore for the research and study on Kannada. On the contrary, Tamil Nadu received Rs 42 crore for development of its language between 2017 and 2021, he said.

“The elected representatives of Tamil Nadu fight with the Union government to get funds released for their language,” he said and asked the Members of Parliament and Chief Minister to take a delegation of writers and pro-Kannada organizations to press upon the government to release additional funds.

Gowda also asked the state to immediately withdraw all the cases filed against the Kannada activists who were booked while staging protests for protecting Kannada language, land and culture. “They are Kannada activists fighting for Kannada’s existence, not terrorists who could be jailed,” he said.

Worrying state

The meet president also advised the state government to protect Kannada schools, especially on either side of borders. He also asked the state government to make efforts to ensure that Kannada teachers teach Kannada medium students in Kerala, where the medium of instruction in Kannada schools is slowly becoming Malayalam.

“It is worrying that the previous government had closed hundreds of schools citing poor attendance,” he said and gave his own example where he had to fight to protect his primary school that was being shut as there were only seven students.

Dr Gowda asked elected representatives to adopt at least three Kannada schools each to solve this problem.

He also advised the government to come with textbooks on technical subjects in Kannada.

“The Mahajan Committee report on land unification should be final and the state government, which has taken a firm stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra, make sure that not an inch of land is lost,” he said.

Threat to federalism

Author H S Venkatesh Murthy, the president of 85th Sammelana, said our neighbors with their behavior are threatening the federal structure of India. “Their demand for bifurcation threatens the unity of the country,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said no power can threaten the existence of Kannada, an ancient language which has a long historical and cultural legacy.

He said his government is consulting all the stakeholders to come up with an employment policy that could give reservation for Kannadaigas in all walks of life.

KSP President Mahesh Joshi, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and others were present.