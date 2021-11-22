Retain natural beauty of Chamundi Hill: Bhyrappa writes to PM

As the 'Save Chamundi Hill' campaign gains momentum, veteran Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to prevent the hill from turning into a concrete jungle under a Union government's scheme, and also demolish the buildings that have come up recently, with minimum harm to the environment.

According to the letter, he made an appeal to the PM: "The proposal of the government on developing the Chamundi Hill under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) has pained me. The natural beauty of the hill should be retained and buildings with the modern concept of architecture should not be constructed atop the hill".

"Instead of taking up new construction works, the buildings, that have come up recently causing damage to the environment, should be demolished. All vehicles to the hill should be banned, including those of VIPs. Electric bus service should be launched", he has suggested.

The previous government has constructed a multi-level parking and commercial complex atop the hill. As a result, the hill has turned into a commercial centre, disturbing the serenity and peace, he criticised.

The population atop the hill, which was less a few years ago, has increased to 4,000. The people residing there should be relocated to Mysuru. Only the priests and the temple staff should be allowed to live atop the hill, he urged the PM in the letter.

