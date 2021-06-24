RGUHS interim VC approaches cyber cops against 'propaganda'

There seems to be no end to controversy over the appointment of interim vice chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) with the present interim vice chancellor Dr Jayakar Shetty approaching cyber crime police seeking action against those spreading false news against him of being corrupt.

Dr Jayakar, in his complaint lodged with the South CEN Crime police said that some persons, including in newspapers and social media, falsely published news allegedly accusing him of being corrupt and a criminal case has been registered against him with the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Dr Jayakar stated in his complaint that also stated that some persons had also alleged that his appointment as interim vice chancellor was not according to the rules.

'Image tarnished'

The police have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating. Dr Jayakar told police that the rumours are false news published to tarnish his image.

After the government appointed him as interim vice chancellor, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had raised an objection saying that he was a principal of a private dental college.

Sudhakar had claimed that only a dean or the registrar of a government college was eligible to be appointed as vice chancellor.