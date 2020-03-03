RGUHS to use facial recognition of students

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will use facial recognition of students from 2020-21 academic year to check malpractices during medical and dental examinations.

The process will be used during admissions to first-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the college level. University authorities said colleges will have to scan students' faces for "recognition" and for further identification at the university.

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Sachidanand said, "This is mainly to avoid malpractices like impersonation during examinations." He added that the 'Face ID' will be Aadhaar-based, leaving no room for impersonation.

Several incidents of impersonation were reported during RGUHS medical examination in the past.

The university will soon issue an official circular asking all affiliated colleges to follow the instructions and introduce facial recognition technology for 2020-21 admissions. Colleges must scan students' faces and update the data to the university along with all other details.

How does it work?

RGUHS examination centres are already equipped with CCTVs. The moment a student enters the examination hall, the CCTV will capture his/her picture. The captured photograph will be compared with the already available Face ID stored in the university. If there is a photo mismatch, such candidates will be considered as impersonators.