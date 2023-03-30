Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies grants 100 cr to set up Centre for Brain and Mind

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies gave a grant of Rs 100 crore to NIMHANS and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) to set up a 'Centre for Brain and Mind'.

The Centre will research the causes and explore treatments for five major illnesses - schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia and addiction.

Also Read | Bipolar disorder patients dropping out of treatment a challenge, say Nimhans doctors



This will be an inter-institutional partnership between NIMHANS and NCBS (along with the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine).

The grant will support the centre’s work for five years starting this April. Over these five years, the centre will pursue long-term research and build capacity for research and practice.