Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies grants 100 cr to NIMHANS

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies grants 100 cr to set up Centre for Brain and Mind

The grant will support the centre’s work for five years starting this April

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 03:46 ist
NIMHANS. Credit: DH Photo

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies gave a grant of Rs 100 crore to NIMHANS and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) to set up a 'Centre for Brain and Mind'.

The Centre will research the causes and explore treatments for five major illnesses - schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia and addiction.

This will be an inter-institutional partnership between NIMHANS and NCBS (along with the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine). 

The grant will support the centre’s work for five years starting this April. Over these five years, the centre will pursue long-term research and build capacity for research and practice.

NIMHANS
Karnataka News
Karnataka

