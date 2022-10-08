Seize Ola, Uber vehicles: Karnataka Transport Minister orders

Karnataka minister orders seizing Ola, Uber vehicles

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:04 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu said Saturday that he has ordered officials to impound Ola and Uber vehicles in Bengaluru where the aggregators are engaged in a regulatory tussle with authorities.

“I have despatched my officers. I have ordered them to seize Ola and Uber vehicles,” Sriramulu told a news conference when it was pointed out that the ride-hailing services were active despite the transport department asking them to be suspended.

Sriramulu said notices have been issued to both Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a day or two.

Ola, Uber licences expired last year in Karnataka

“Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them any trouble. But, we’re getting complaints every year,” Sriramulu said, adding that there was some “technical” issue involved.

“While giving licences, we lay down conditions that shouldn’t be flouted. Notices have been issued because there are violations. After we get a reply from them, I’ll take a decision within 1-2 days,” the minister said.

Licences issued to cab aggregators Ola and Uber expired last year, transport officials said. They say they can’t act against the aggregators because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka Ola, Uber auto services 'illegal', Rapido may face action for overpricing

Also, Ola and Uber are cab aggregators, and will face action for illegally aggregating autorickshaw rides, transport authorities said on Friday.

Bike taxi aggregator Rapido will also face action for charging high fares, department officials said.

Ola and Uber are cab aggregators and don’t have the permission to aggregate auto rides, officials have told DH.

