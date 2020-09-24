SIT raids premises of Anand Singh's sister

The Special Investigation Team sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Rani Samyukta, sister of Forest Minister Anand Singh, in the town in connection with an illegal mining case.

SIT led by inspectors Raghavendra and Lakshminarayan raided Rani Samyukta’s new house near Joladarashi Gudda, old house on College Road and her M P Prakash Nagar office. Searches at the said premises are underway.

While the SIT officials refused to share information about the raids, Rani Samyukta’s mobile phones were switched off. It is said, the ongoing raids were part of the illegal mining case against Rani Samyukta-owned Krishna Minerals.

Rani Samyukta is the state vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha.