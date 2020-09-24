SIT raids premises of Anand Singh's sister

SIT raids premises of Anand Singh's sister

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 23:25 ist

The Special Investigation Team sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Rani Samyukta, sister of Forest Minister Anand Singh, in the town in connection with an illegal mining case.

SIT led by inspectors Raghavendra and Lakshminarayan raided Rani Samyukta’s new house near Joladarashi Gudda, old house on College Road and her M P Prakash Nagar office. Searches at the said premises are underway.

While the SIT officials refused to share information about the raids, Rani Samyukta’s mobile phones were switched off. It is said, the ongoing raids were part of the illegal mining case against Rani Samyukta-owned Krishna Minerals.

Rani Samyukta is the state vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Special Investigation Team
Anand Singh
Karnataka

What's Brewing

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Can dogs detect coronavirus within 10 seconds? Find out

Can dogs detect coronavirus within 10 seconds? Find out

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

 