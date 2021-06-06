Some Karnataka Congress leaders wanted HDD govt to fall, says S M Krishna

Former Karnataka chief minister and Union minister S M Krishna said on Saturday that some Karnataka Congress leaders had “pressured” the then AICC president Sitaram Kesri to bring down the government headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

In a recorded message on social media, commemorating 25 years of Gowda having taken charge as the prime minister, Krishna recalled how he was witness to the political roller-coaster at that time.

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao extended unconditional support of the Congress to the United Front and invited Gowda to form the government. “He had invited Gowda to his house and I was also present on the occasion,” Krishna said.

As PM, Gowda conducted himself with utmost discipline and led the country honourably, Krishna said. “There were no complaints against him. Unfortunately, the then Congress president Sitaram Kesri had some misgivings about Gowda even though the two of them shared a good bond. The reason for this was internal pressure in the party. Some of the Karnataka Congress leaders had pressured Kesri to withdraw the party’s support and he succumbed to it,” the BJP leader said.

On getting to know that the Congress was planning to withdraw its support, former Rajya Sabha member R K Dhawan had assured Gowda that he would meet Kesri and try to stop the move.

However, Kesri was unavailable and had already met the President to announce his decision, Krishna said. “Gowda was asked to secure the vote of confidence in the Lok Sabha. He was unfortunately not successful as the Congress had numerical strength against him,” Krishna said.