Soon, diploma students can appear for exams in English, Kannada or both

From the next academic year, diploma students in Karnataka can take their exams in either English or Kannada, or both, according to Department of Technical Education.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Technical Education Board to make exams easier for students. Many students struggle to answer questions in English. Students can answer the questions by mixing both languages, the officials said. This will apply to all semesters.

The question papers will be set up in English and English will also remain the medium of instruction. The decision will soon be communicated to teachers who evaluate the answer scripts, the department said.

Many students enroll for diploma courses after class 10 and many are from Kannada medium. Teachers also use Kannada as the medium of instruction to make learning easier for students. But in exams, students suffer as they have to answer only in English.

"Most of the diploma courses are essentially technical and just need communicative English. So we have decided to bring in this major change," said Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education.

The department has also replaced English language subject with Communication English. "There should not be any insecurity among students. Just because they do not know English, does not mean they are not intelligent. Knowledge of the subject is very important," Pradeep added.

The decision will benefit over one lakh diploma students from about 280 colleges across Karnataka.

Watch latest videos by DH here: