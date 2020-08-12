SSLC toppers' to answer scripts in public domain soon

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:24 ist

The answer scripts of six toppers, who've scored full 625 marks in the SSLC exams, will soon be uploaded in the public domain.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to upload the answer scripts of toppers on the Board website. "This proposal was there for several years, but not implemented due to technical reasons." said a senior official of the department.

Replying to one of the posts on the issue, Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "This year, the answer scripts of toppers will be made public."

Meanwhile, child rights activists feel that the department must discuss it with the children concerned as it is also a matter of their identity. "There will be chances of discussion on social media which may adversely impact the children. The officials concerned must get permission of the children before uploading the answer scripts," says Nagasimha G Rao, a child rights activist.

Another activist said, "What if somebody finds a mistake in the answer script? Is the board going to change the marks? This is going to bring unnecessary anxiety for students," he added.

This year, as many as six students secured 625 out of 625. In 2018-19, only two students had secured full marks.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board
Karnataka
SSLC

