Take good from NEP for K'taka education policy: Experts to govt

Several academicians have advised the state government to retain few elements from National Education Policy (NEP) while framing a State Education Policy (SEP).

Taking part in the education convention organised by the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) on Friday, experts appreciated the multiple entry and exit option provided in NEP and also the thrust laid on critical thinking.

Prof Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said, “Multiple entry and exit option is a good one and this can be considered. But, we should not keep awarding degrees that would lead to dropouts.”

Francis Assisi Almeida, Secretary, Karnataka Regional Commission for Education pointed out that critical thinking aspect of the NEP was a good move and suggested the government to retain it. “The entire policy looks like privatisation. In SEP there should not be distortion of facts, especially in history. We need a policy which provides equal education,” he stated.

However, calling the NEP a copycat of the Western system, experts who took part in the discussion opined for a middle path in many of the ideas envisioned by the policy.

“In many of the reforms, we should take a middle path. We should retain the three-year degree programmes. Increasing the duration of degree programme to four years will create inequality,” stated Thorat.

Michael Williams, secretary of Mount Carmel Schools, New Delhi, advised the state government to frame a policy that ensures education for all and help students achieve proficiency in English.

“Ensure that no one is left behind and teach English in all government run schools,” he advised.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, who were present in the meeting, assured that SEP would be implemented in the interest of students.

Batting for English teaching, Sudhakar said that children will lose confidence due to lack of confidence on account of poor communication skills.