We have nothing to do with MLAs resigning: BJP chief

BJP has nothing to do with the resignation of a dozen Congress-JD(S) legislators, the party’s state president B S Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.
“I had said earlier that anything can happen. Today, about a dozen MLAs have submitted their resignation to the Speaker’s office. We have nothing to do with this,” Yeddyurappa said, steering clear of speculation that the ensuing political drama was the result of the BJP’s Operation Lotus - poaching of MLAs.
Karnataka LIVE | 'Not Operation Kamala, we decided on our own'
“We will wait and see what happens. We will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time. Based on what the Speaker does and other factors, we will decide what to do next,” Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said. “But what pains me is that this atmosphere of confusion is coming in the way of the state's development,” he added.
Asked if he would approach Governor Vajubhai R Vala to stake claim to form the government, Yeddyurappa said: "We won't do anything like that.”
