X category security for Pejawar seer

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 02 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 21:48 ist
Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government has decided to provide X category security to Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha, chief of Udupi Pejawar mutt, with immediate effect. 'X' category is security provided by 2 personnel with no commandos but only armed police personnel.

The seer is a member of the Ramajanmabhumi trust which has initiated the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. Vishwaprasanna Teertha is on an awareness campaign on the temple construction. The campaign was undertaken in all the southern states of the country.

The decision was taken on a request from Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat to state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

