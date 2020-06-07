Youth ends life to 'experience death'

A 26-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison "to experience death" in Gowraganahalli village of Koratagere taluk.

The deceased, identified as Dhananjay, has recorded a Tik Tok video before ending his life. "I am ending my life to get an experience of death," he is heard saying in the video.

Dhananjay was rushed to the hospital after he consumed pesticide. However, he did not respond to the treatment. He was married four months ago.

A case has been registered in Koratagere police station.