Despite jumbo effort, Belagavi leopard still elusive

20 days & counting: Despite jumbo effort, Belagavi leopard still elusive

A team of tranquiliser experts, however, found a carcass of pig believed to be attacked by the leopard

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:01 ist
Trained elephants have been employed to capture the leopard at the Golf Course in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: DH photo/Ekananth Agasimani

The Forest department staff has intensified combing operations to catch the leopard that has made the thickly vegetated Golf Course in the city its home for the last 20 days.

Two trained elephants, roped in from Sakrebail, moved around the course based on the pug marks. The jumbos walked around the course and the woods. But the operation proved futile as the big cat remained elusive. A team of tranquiliser experts, however, found a carcass of pig believed to be attacked by the leopard.

A team of pig-catchers from Hukkeri, along with nets, also joined the operation on Wednesday.

MLA Anil Benake, Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony Mariappa, Assistant Conservator of Forests Mallinath Kusnale and other officials held a meeting with the darting teams. They chalked a plan as per the map of the Golf Course and decided on the tracks to be explored for tracing the leopard.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

leopard
Belagavi
elephants
Karnataka

What's Brewing

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

 