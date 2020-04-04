Area around COVID-19 +ve people home closed in Belagavi

Areas within 3-km radius of COVID-19 positive person's house closed in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, Belagavi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 08:44 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File Photo)

Belagavi District Administration has declared three-km area around the residences of COVID-19 positive cases as containment and buffer zones and residents from these areas have been asked to remain indoors and take care of their health.

COVID-19 positive cases were found at Kasai Galli, Camp in the city and at Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk.

Movement of people in three-km area has been banned and all offices barring government will remain closed. Residents of these areas will remain in home quarantine. They can come out to get essentials from 8 am to 10 am, vehicle barring service can enter and exit once a day. 

Health Department officials will monitor health of the people in the buffer zone. 

Local body officers will work as nodal officers.

Belagavi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
