Areas within 3-km radius of COVID-19 positive person's house closed in Belagavi

Belagavi District Administration has declared three-km area around the residences of COVID-19 positive cases as containment and buffer zones and residents from these areas have been asked to remain indoors and take care of their health.

COVID-19 positive cases were found at Kasai Galli, Camp in the city and at Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk.

Movement of people in three-km area has been banned and all offices barring government will remain closed. Residents of these areas will remain in home quarantine. They can come out to get essentials from 8 am to 10 am, vehicle barring service can enter and exit once a day.

Health Department officials will monitor health of the people in the buffer zone.

Local body officers will work as nodal officers.