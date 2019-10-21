Flood threat looms large in Karnataka's Belagavi

Residents from villages along the banks of rivers Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha are facing the threat of floods due to heavy rain in their catchments in state and Maharashtra.

The district has been receiving heavy rain since Sunday and more rains have been forecast for Monday.

River Krishna was flowing above danger levels and spreading in the agricultural lands and residential areas along the banks in Chikkodi and Raibag.

River Hiranyakeshi has flooded Sankeshwar town in Hukkerimath taluka.

Water released from Navilthirth dam has flooded villages downstream river Malaprabha in Ramdurg including Hampiholi recovering from last month floods. Waters also gushed in Sureban town with the police station witnessing waterlogging. Yadwad and surrounding villages in Mudalagi taluka were flooded by the Ghataprabha river.

The situation in Ramdurg taluka could worsen due to water release from Navilthirth dam.