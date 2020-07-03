Voluntary Covid-19 lockdown in parts of Mangaluru

Naina J A
  • Jul 03 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Following the rise in Covid-19 cases in Ullal area, the traders in Ullal Kodi, under the aegis of Kotepura Jumma Masjid committee, have decided to hold voluntary lockdown during a fixed period of time in a day.

Members of various organisations have started creating awareness on Covid-19 at Alekala, Manchila, Margathale, Halekote and other areas.

Even the auto drivers have decided to support the voluntary lockdown. It has been decided to close down all the business establishments in Ullal Kodi, Ullal Junction, Kotepura Alekala, Machila, Halekote and surrounding areas after 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Ullal Dargah Samithi President Abdul Rasheed has appealed to all the business establishments to suspend the business activities coming under Ullal Jamaat after 5 pm.

He has appealed to the public to wear masks in public places mandatorily and maintain social distance.  

Mangaluru
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

