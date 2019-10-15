When home is not enough

Outside Balakara Bal Mandira, a government-run care and protection facility for children in Bengaluru, stands a couple who has travelled from Hyderabad to take their only son home.

“I work as a coolie and my husband breaks stones, we wanted our son to go to school,” says Ramakka, her eyes welling up as she recalls the day her son went missing. But how did the 10-year-old get to Bengaluru and what motivates others like him to run away from home?

According to officials at Childline 1098, a helpline for children in distress, and other organisations working for the care of children, reasons for running away include academic pressure, desire to see the city, family problems, poverty and a different gender identity from their biological one. Children hide in public transport, sometimes in bathrooms, to avoid being spotted.

Childline 1098 comes under the purview of the Directorate of Women and Children and is executed by selected NGOs working closely with state governments. Data accessed from Childline 1098 shows that in the Bengaluru Urban district, 110 cases of “child lost and found” and 127 cases of “parents asking for help” were reported between April 2018 and March 2019.

Vasudeva Sharma, Nodal Director, Childline 1098, said a lot of children run away from mutts, hostels, madrasas and religious institutions.

Then there are the cases of children from North India who land up in Bengaluru.

“A lot of children from the north are running away and coming to Bengaluru because of the poverty that they experience, they want to make a living here. They come on their own or they are brought by people for child labour,” says Father Mathew, Executive Director, Bosco Bengaluru. But once they have been found, reuniting them with their parents must follow a legally-mandated procedure.

Procedures to be followed

Sharma elaborates on the procedure, saying each case of a missing child is considered a possible kidnap.

The case must be reported to the Missing Children’s Bureau. When a child is found, it must be recorded as a ‘found child’ and the child should be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Children who give away the contact details of their parents and those whose parents can come within 30 minutes of being informed of the child being found by police or other organisations are not produced before the panel.

Sharma said the rate of such unifications is high. Children whose parents fail to turn up within 24 hours are produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

“If there are children who have no one to look after, they are sent to open shelters, among them is Bosco,” an official at Bala Mandira said. An open shelter is an institution where children without support will be looked after, including their education, until they are old enough to fend for themselves.

The official also admitted that there weren’t enough counsellors to meet the needs of the children in Balakara Bal Mandira. The need for counsellors becomes even more prominent in cases where children in their late teens are coming to terms with their gender identity. Many who experience this also face violence and are prone to committing suicide.

“They have lots of confusion in their minds because of gender identity and sexual orientation... They search for acceptance and some just run away,” says Uma, from Jeeva Foundation, which works for the well-being of sexual minorities.

For Ramakka and her son, it’s still a happy ending — they will soon be reunited. But there are many others for whom the trial of waiting goes on.