Will convince Singh to withdraw resignation: Ex-CM

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he will convince MLA Anand Singh to withdraw his resignation.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said that Singh, the Congress MLA representing Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari district, had tendered his resignation in connection with the land allotment to Jindal company.

“But, it is not the reason. I will speak to Singh and convince him to withdraw the resignation,” Siddaramaiah said, adding, Singh did not resign demanding for ministerial berth.

Siddaramaiah said Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had not resigned and Speaker Ramesh Kumar had issued a statement in this regard.

Siddaramaiah said he is not interested in ‘operation’ politics to lure MLAs. No one should indulge in operation politics. It is anti-democracy, he added.