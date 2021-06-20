Bookrack of the week (June 20 to June 26)

Battlefield

Vishram Bedekar and Jerry Pinto

(translator)

Speaking Tiger,

pp 216, Rs 350

Originally published in 1939 in Marathi as Ranaangan, this powerful investigation of nationalism is also a testimony to the redemptive power of love. Urgent and relevant now more than ever, this classic has now been newly translated.

Operation Khukri

Rajpal Punia and

Damini Punia

Penguin, pp 304, Rs 399

Operation Khukri was one of Indian Army’s most successful international missions, and this book is a first-hand account by Major Rajpal Punia, who, after three months of impasse and failed diplomacy, orchestrated the operation successfully.

Keeping In Touch

Anjali Joseph

Westland, pp 232,

Rs 599

Keteki is charming but allergic to commitment; Ved is smitten but something of a toxic bachelor. As they begin the intricate and transformative dance of a long-distance relationship, they also navigate changes in their lives.

The Hunt For Mount Everest

Craig Storti

Hachette India, pp 320, Rs 699

The Hunt for Mt Everest tells the story of the 71-year quest to find the world’s highest mountain. It’s a tale of high drama, of larger-than-life characters such as George Everest, Francis Younghusband, George Mallory, Lord Curzon and others.

Smokeless War

Manoj Kewalramani

Bloomsbury, pp 338, Rs 699

This book offers a gripping account of the Communist Party of China’s political, diplomatic and narrative responses during the pandemic. In doing so, the author provides an insightful account of the Party’s approaches to cultivating sources of strength and exercise of power.