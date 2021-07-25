Lock in the beauty

Many of us were thinking things would get back to normal after the first lockdown, but the second wave had its own plans. Now that we’re cooped up in our homes, working from the comfort of our homes, we might be tempted to take our beauty care for granted. However, pollution and the sun aren’t the only enemies of healthy skin. Extra screen time and extended working hours can also take a toll on our skin. Therefore, this is the time to pay extra attention to your skin and upgrade your beauty routine.

Don’t forget the hands

Much like any other part of our body, our hands deserve our attention too. Diligent hand-washing and application of sanitisers can turn the skin dry and flaky. Therefore, make sure you keep your hands moisturised. Get a good herbal hand cream, free of chemicals, and keep your hands healthy.

Scrub your scalp

While deep conditioning must always be a go-to hair care routine, what we also need to do during this time is exfoliate our scalp. Get yourself a good scalp scrub or make one at home using everyday ingredients. A scalp scrub can help remove dead skin cells from the scalp and enable it to breathe better. This allows the skin to absorb moisture easily, thereby, preventing issues like dandruff and itching.

Follow a routine

Doing something for a couple of days under the influence of an energy burst wouldn’t do you much good. Following a proper skincare routine is important if you wish to see significant results.

Let us take a look at some of the integral parts of a skincare routine.

Cleanse: Find a herbal cleanser that complements your skin and make sure to use it daily. Even though you’re at home, the skin can still get damaged from kitchen fumes, exposure to blue light from laptop and smartphone screens, etc. Therefore, daily cleansing is crucial.

Scrub: Make sure you scrub your skin twice a week. It will help you get rid of dead skin cells that cause the skin to look dull and flaky and you’ll be left with glowing, radiant skin.

Foot care: Make foot care a part of your daily routine. Our heels carry our entire weight and they may get dry and develop unsightly cracks. Invest in a good foot cream to keep your heels smooth and healthy.

Face masks: Herbal face masks can be a great addition to your beauty care routine during this lockdown period. By using face masks, you can lock the moisture inside your skin and keep it looking smooth and fresh. If you don’t have a good herbal mask at hand, don’t worry. You can make your own using everyday ingredients.

Take ¼ cup of plain yoghurt in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and one peeled banana. Mash thoroughly to a paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water and voila!

Keep your skin hydrated: Keeping your skin hydrated is vital. You can use a variety of products including face mists, toners, serums, etc. Hydration keeps the skin supple and plump and helps you maintain that youthful glow.

These are just some of the things that you can do during this lockdown to maintain your beauty. Remember, the most important thing is to follow a proper routine. Don’t look for quick results. Look for long-lasting results instead.

(The author is a beauty expert.)