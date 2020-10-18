Refrain, train, sustain

Festivals are all about bonding with your loved ones, partying with your friends and savouring authentic delicacies but it is also a time when you are bound to lose track of your diet. The festive season is filled with temptations that can easily make the most enthusiastic gym bunny and devoted health-conscious eater fall off the wagon.

So before the festive season ruins your wellness, it is best to come up with a plan to overcome adversity by indulging, a little, while still feeling good about yourself. To stay healthy during this time, it is best to resist temptations, eat wisely and stick to a regular fitness regime. To ensure that you eat healthy, stay on track and keep your festive spirit up, follow these diet and fitness tips.

Be mindful of the quality of food you consume by avoiding fried and unhealthy snacks. Try to incorporate wholesome nutritious foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, fresh herbs etc., and protein such as milk, chicken, eggs, curd, paneer etc., in your meals. These foods will enhance your energy, stop you from overeating and help against weight gain and digestive problems.

Limit your intake of high-calorie beverages by replacing them with alternate drinks such as green tea, herbal teas, nimbu pani, jal jeera etc. These will act as fillers to manage your hunger. Also drink adequate amounts of water, approximately 8-10 glasses. You can prepare sweets at home by using jaggery or honey instead of sugar and ghee made from cows milk instead of those available in markets. Try out some healthy snacks like salads, home-roasted poha, roasted chana, fruits, low-fat yoghurt etc., to curb your snacking pangs. Instead of frying, you can try to stew, steam, grill or sauté your food, which is healthier.

Easy exercises @ home

It is important to burn those calories by exercising regularly. Include some basic workout routines and ensure you get good rest and sleep.

First and foremost remember warm-ups are very important before exercising, so as to prevent injuries, improve mobility in your joints and increase your blood circulation.

Try simple exercises such as jumping jacks, spot jogging, twisting, neck rotations, toe-touch etc.

You can try out bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges and leg kicks which are excellent for shaping, toning and strengthening the lower body. These exercises can be made harder or easier depending on your level of fitness.

Exercises to focus on your abdomen and core strength such as planks, crunches, reverse crunches, lying down cycling etc., are ideal for toning and conditioning of the body as well as shedding those extra kilos.

Another great practice is Yoga, It is one of the best options as it is good for both the body and mind. Asanas such as Trikonasana, Pawan Mukthasan, Bhujangasan, Vajrasan, Garudasan, Ardhachandrasan, etc., help improve your strength and stamina, immune system and posture as well as reduce stress. To better your breathing, 10 minutes of pranayama or breathing exercises such as Kapalbhati can be beneficial.

