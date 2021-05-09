The kid gloves are off

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought humanity to a standstill. With various mutations to the virus, we now face a new crisis, one that we are yet to fully understand. Over the recent months, why have we seen a growing number of children succumbing to the new variant of Covid-19?

Children had been safeguarded over the past year through the use of masks, social distancing and regular disinfecting. This has now made them more susceptible as their system has not created the necessary antibodies.

A sudden relaxation of rules, the opening of schools and a few public spaces brought them in contact with unknown carriers.

The new variant is far more potent owing to its mutation. The reasons can thus only be speculated until we can gather further proof. However, even within the confines of our homes, children can be prepared better to fight the incidence of catching the virus. Yoga asanas and pranayama provide ample opportunity for the body to better its defence mechanisms. Below are a few such asanas that have this effect on the human body.

Chakrasana or Wheel posture

Begin by lying down on your back and folding your knees, with your feet flat on the mat.

Extend your arms, reverse your palms and place them on either side of your head.

Use your limbs to propel your body upward. Exhale as you move upward.

Try to straighten your limbs as much as possible.

Dhanurasana or Bow posture

Lie face down on the mat and fold your legs towards your pelvis.

Hold your ankles with your palms and grip firmly.

Pull your body upward by clenching your core muscles and using your arms to raise your legs.

Inhale as you assume this posture and hold your breath.

Open up the chest and spread your shoulders.

Your body will resemble a bow.

Supta Vajrasana or Reclined Thunderbolt Posture

Begin by sitting down on your knees in Vajrasana.

Place your palms beside you for support as you gently stretch your back.

Bring your back towards the floor and place the crown on your head on the mat.

Ensure that your back forms a comfortable arch.

Place your palms beside your body for support.

Padmasana or Lotus posture

Begin by sitting down on the mat.

Use your palms to clasp your right foot.

Bring your right foot and place it over your left thigh.

Using your palms, bring your left foot and place it over your right thigh.

Try to keep your feet as far up your thighs as your body comfortably allows.

Straighten your spine and sit up straight.

Place your palms over your knees

Breathe comfortably with calm inhalation and exhalation.

Padhastasana

Begin by standing up at the centre of the mat.

Inhale as you extend your arms up, towards the sky.

Exhale and try to rid your stomach of all air and create a vacuum.

Now, slowly bend your upper body forward until you can firmly place your palms, flat on the mat.

Ensure that your palms are on either side of your feet and your spine must not be hunched.

Your face must be as close to your thighs as possible. You can try to place your nose between your knees.

These asanas, when practised regularly, will ensure better immunity for our children. Safeguarding our children from this disease until we as a species are better equipped to handle the pandemic is the best solution to our current trying times.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & Yoga-preneur.)