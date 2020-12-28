Bulletin Board

MBA courses

RICS School of Built Environment is inviting applications for various MBA specialisations in Construction and Real Estate, and Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management. For more information, log on to www.ricssbe.org.

CSE optional courses

Edukemy has introduced courses for three optional subjects for UPSC Civil Services Exam: Geography, Sociology and Political Science & International Relations courses. For more information, log on to https://edukemy.com/landing.

Mathematics olympiad

Unicus Olympiads is conducting Non-routine Mathematics Olympiad (UNRMO)for students of Classes 3 to 10. For more information, log on to www.unicusolympiads.com.

Online badminton course

INFS is offering online Badminton course for beginners. For more information, log on to infs.co.in.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for PGDM programme. Apply by January 30, 2021. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Data science course

HSNC University is offering degree programmes in Data Science and Business Analytics. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3nmfA8s.

Journalism internship

Edukeeda is hiring an intern for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Word may apply by January 4. The stipend is Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-989.

Salesforce development internship

Avnio is hiring interns for an Salesforce Development profile. Students with knowledge of Salesforce may apply by January 5. The stipend is Rs10,000 - 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-991.

Product design internship

Livspace.com is hiring interns for a Product Design profile. Students with knowledge of UI & UX Design may apply by January 5. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-992.

Business development internship

Evineon Technologies is hiring interns for a Business Development profile. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, MS-Office and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by January 5. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-993.

Graphic design internship

Azanisport is hiring interns for a Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator may apply by January 5. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-994.