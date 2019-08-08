Bulletin Board August 8

Coaching classes

Seva Bharathi is conducting free coaching classes for students studying in Classes 9, 10, II PUC (Science and Commerce) and BCom at Sandipani Vidhyabhavan, Srirampuram, Bengaluru. For more details contact: 9845441101.

Marketing internship

Cosmic Hawk is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken English, Hindi and Kannada can apply by August 12. The stipend is Rs 5,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-592.

Web development

Phoenix Consulting is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, MongoDB, AJAX, REST API, React Native and ReactJS can apply by August 12. The stipend is

Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-593.

Programming internship

Micron Technologies is hiring interns for Programming profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SQL, Bootstrap and AngularJS can apply by August 12. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-594.

Operations internship

Vedantu Innovations is hiring interns for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English can apply by August 16. The stipend is Rs 7,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-599.

NLP internship

Bricolage Technologies is hiring interns for NLP profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by August 16. The stipend is Rs 20,000 - 30,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-597.

Research internship

India Centre for Migration is inviting applications for its internship programme in the area of Research on International Migration & Diasporas. The stipend is

Rs 30,000 per month. The applicants can send their updated resume and a copy of most recent publications, if any, to icm@mea.gov.in by August 16. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2YGLy2c.

Business development internship

CodeGround is hiring interns for Programming profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge can apply by August 16. The stipend is Rs 17,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-598.

Poster designing competition

The Bureau of Outreach & Communication is conducting a poster designing competition for Independence Day. The topic is ‘Changing Face of India- Independence Day 2019’. The competition is open to all citizens. The last date to submit entries is August 10. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2YRNM3b.

Diploma courses

Bengaluru Central University is inviting applications for certificate 1, higher diploma, advanced diploma courses in foreign languages: French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese. The last date to apply is August 11. For more details, contact: 080-22961016, 080-22131385.

Sports sponsorship

Casagrand Builder is inviting applications for its sports sponsorship programme, the Casagrand Aspiring Stars. He or she must be a national level player. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2Zf4w13. The last date for sending the nomination is August 15.

Certificate course

Bengaluru Academy of skill development in Counselling and Medical Education is offering a certificate course in medical counselling. The course starts on August 14. For more details, call 9945455774 or email reachbacme@gmail.com.