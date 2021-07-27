Bulletin Board - July 27

Course in law
University Law College, Bengaluru invites applications for BA, LLB (Honors) Degree Course. The last date to apply is August 12. Visit www.ulcbangalore.com for details.
Journalism internship
Business Mint is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by August 5. A stipend of Rs 5,000 per month will be offered. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-416.
Media internship
Techstory is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Those with knowledge of English may apply by July 30. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-417.
Software internship
Comofi Medtech is hiring interns for a software documentation profile in Bengaluru. Students knowing SDLC, Unit and integration testing may apply by August 5. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0418.
HR internship
Sun Mobility is hiring interns for a human resources (HR) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply. Stipend will be Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0419.
Courses in technology
National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning invites applications for online courses on electric vehicles and renewable energy, design for IoT, business & sustainable development. The last date to enroll is August 2. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3iPFS28.
UG programmes
JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur invites applications for all UG programmes including BTech, BDes, BCA and BBA. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3eXAJ6P.
Scholarships
Sai University, Chennai is offering scholarships for various courses in their School of Arts & Sciences, School of Computing & Data Science, and School of Law. For details, visit https://saiuniversity.edu.in.
