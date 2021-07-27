Bulletin Board - July 27

Course in law

University Law College, Bengaluru invites applications for BA, LLB (Honors) Degree Course. The last date to apply is August 12. Visit www.ulcbangalore.com for details.

Journalism internship

Business Mint is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by August 5. A stipend of Rs 5,000 per month will be offered. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-416.

Media internship

Techstory is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Those with knowledge of English may apply by July 30. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-417.

Software internship

Comofi Medtech is hiring interns for a software documentation profile in Bengaluru. Students knowing SDLC, Unit and integration testing may apply by August 5. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0418.

HR internship

Sun Mobility is hiring interns for a human resources (HR) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply. Stipend will be Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0419.

Courses in technology

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning invites applications for online courses on electric vehicles and renewable energy, design for IoT, business & sustainable development. The last date to enroll is August 2. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3iPFS28.

UG programmes

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur invites applications for all UG programmes including BTech, BDes, BCA and BBA. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3eXAJ6P.

Scholarships

Sai University, Chennai is offering scholarships for various courses in their School of Arts & Sciences, School of Computing & Data Science, and School of Law. For details, visit https://saiuniversity.edu.in.