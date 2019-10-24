Bulletin Board October 24

UG and PG programmes

Flame University announces the start of admissions for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2MwNRlN.

MSc in Hazards and Resilience course

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its new MSc Hazards & Resilience course starting in September 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32yiOeP or write to civilpgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

MSc International Relations

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc International Relations, Law & Security starting in September 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2P9zntw or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

MBA programme

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is inviting applications for Pinnacle MBA. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2oMEbKP.

Aircraft Maintenance course

Limerick Institute of Technology in association with Lufthansa Technik is offering Bachelor of Science in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2J7QN6h.

Content writing course

Education and Career Times invites applications for admission to content writing courses. The last date to apply is November 29. For more details, log on to https://ect.co.in or write to study@ect.co.in.

Course in cosmology

An introductory course in Cosmology will be conducted at M P Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Bengaluru from November 9 to December 7. The classroom sessions will be held on Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm. This course is open to all. For more details, contact 080- 2238 5956 or log on to www.mpbifr-blr.in.

Technical training conference

Microchip Technology Inc is organising MASTERs Conference, a technical training event for embedded control design engineers from December 3 to 6 in Bengaluru. For more information and to register, log on to https://bit.ly/2Bu3ynp.

Entrepreneurship programme

ENpower in partnership with UN GCNI and Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission is organising India’s Future Tycoons Season II in January 2020 for children aged 13 to 17 years. For more information and to register, log on to www.indiafuturetycoons.com.

Fluid dynamics course

AICTE is conducting a course on Advanced Computational Techniques for Fluid Dynamics at IIT Madras from November 25 - 30. The last date to apply is October 25. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2MvHW0f.

Course on virtual reality

ATAL programme on Virtual Reality: Concepts & Applications will be held at IIT Patna from December 2 - 6. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2MxdmTN.

Underwater communications workshop

NIT Surathkal is conducting a workshop on Simulation of Underwater Communications at NIT Surathkal from December 9 - 13. The last date to apply is November 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2P7iEHh.

Mahatma Gandhi fellowship

Applications are invited for Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowships by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and IIM Bangalore. The last date to apply is November 20. For more information, log on to www.iimb.ac.in/mgnf.

Urban planning seminar

The Institute of Public Policy, NLSUI and URBAM, EAFIT University invite papers from urban scholars and planners for a Seminar Series to be organised at NLSUI, Bengaluru from February 13 to 15. The last date to submit papers is December 1. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2pCNbCf.

Marketing internship

Titan Company Limited is hiring an intern for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by November 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-643.

Web development internship

Harman Connected Services is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills can apply by November 2. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-642.

Software development internship

Redhill Softec is hiring interns for Software Development profile in Mysuru. Students with knowledge of PHP, HTML, Python, and Embedded Systems can apply by November 1. The stipend is Rs 5,000-6,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-644.

Content writing internship

The Better India is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills can apply by November 1. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-645.

Cambridge scholarship

University of Cambridge is conducting Reach Cambridge scholarship essay competition for students aged between 15 and 17. The last date to submit essay is November 17. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2s1Ta4t.