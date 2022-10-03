Score well consistently for a better chance at studying in UK varsity

Dear Madam,

My daughter wants to study environmental science in the UK. Which university is best suitable? She has completed PUC in the Science stream in Karnataka and scored first-class marks.

Mohan Kumar

Dear Mohan,

The best universities in the UK for Environmental Science are Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, Imperial College London, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds and Durham. She would have to register for and take the IELTS academic test. The UCAS portal allows one to apply to 5 UK universities for a small fee of around Rs 2500. A common essay highlighting your subject choice, and career goals are submitted to all the universities. A good percentage is maintained consistently from grade 9 to 12, an IELTS score of 6.5 and above is all that is required to get into a good university for an undergraduate programme in Environmental Science.

Dear Madam,

I am a BA graduate with Psychology, Sociology and History as optional subjects. Now I want to pursue a post-graduation course in clinical psychology from any foreign university. Which are the most suitable reputed universities?

Ananthanarayana Sharma

Dear Ananthanarayan,

These are the universities I recommend for your specialisation:

Australia: The University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne.

Germany: The Psychological University of Berlin, University of Mannheim, Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, Humboldt University and the University of Tübingen.

Netherlands: Utrecht University, University of Groningen and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

New Zealand: University of Otago and University of Massey.

UK: The University of Cambridge, University College London (UCL), King’s College London, University of Edinburgh and the University of Manchester.

US: Arizona State University, University of California Berkeley, Yale, Harvard and University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

Dear Madam,

How to study BArch in any foreign university? What are the basic requirements to get admission for the architecture course in foreign countries? Please also inform the duration of the course and fee structure.

Roopalakshmi Bengaluru

Dear Roopalakshmi,

BArch in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands would be for a duration of 3 years while it is a 4-year programme in many countries including Canada, Germany and Singapore. In the US, it is a 5-year degree. Irrespective of the university and country, one of the most important entry requirements is an impressive portfolio of your creative/artistic work. Each university you apply to will have specific requirements of what the portfolio should contain. In addition to an English test like IELTS Academic, TOEFL iBT, Duo Lingo or PTE which is mandatory in all countries, U.S universities would also require the SATs.

The fee structure in the UK, Australia and New Zealand would be roughly around Rs 15 to 25 lakh per year depending on the university. In the US and Canada, it would be in the range of Rs 35 to 45 lakh per year. The public Universities in Germany are either free or charge a very nominal fee.