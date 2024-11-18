Apple to bring AirTag 2 with improved user privacy security in 2025

<p>It's been close to four years since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> launched the first generation AirTag, a Bluetooth-based object tracker.</p><p>It is one of the most secure gadgets to track household items such as house keys, vehicle keys, travel bags and wallets, which are prone to getting stolen or misplaced.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airtag">AirTag </a>has received several firmware updates over the years to improve the user's privacy security and curb illegal human tracking. But, it is long due for a successor. </p><p>If <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2024-11-17/how-will-president-donald-trump-s-new-tariffs-affect-apple-products-and-prices-m3lnfx64">sources</a> of Mark Gurman (Bloomberg) are to be believed, Apple is ready with AirTag 2nd gen, as manufacturing tests have concluded, before mass production starts. If things go as planned, it is likely to hit stores in 2025.</p>.Apple launches Final Cut Pro v11.0 for Macs.<p>The new AirTag 2 will retain the design language of the predecessor. It is expected to feature a circular form factor with a slight bulge at the centre but will come with big upgrades. It will have new generation ultra wideband chipset to deliver a stable wireless connectivity range, which will help iPhone users to track the AirTag 2-tagged article more precisely than the first-gen model.</p><p>Also, AirTag 2 will have a speaker and Apple is said to make design changes to make criminals remove it.</p>.<p>There were a lot of cases of people removing speakers from AirTag and placing them in purses or wallets to stalk estranged partners. The new AirTag will have better user privacy security and end such illegal practices.</p>.Apple AirTag review: Fantastic smart tracker with privacy at the core.<p>In a related development, Apple is also working on the iPhone SE's successor. The third iteration of the iPhone SE launched in 2022.</p><p>It will have a new design and a bigger 6.06-inch display compared to the predecessor (4.7-inch). And, it will be powered by the latest Apple A18 chipset, as seen on iPhone 16 series models.</p>.Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) review: Powerful phone with retro compact design.<p>It will support Apple Intelligence features and offer longer battery life. It is expected to launch in Spring around March-April 2025.</p><p>Apple earlier this month unveiled new generation iMac, MacBook Pro and Mac mini and is unlikely to bring any new products for the year. However, it is reportedly planning a whole new line of devices in 2025.</p>.Apple to launch iPad-like smart home hub to control IoTs in early 2025.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>