Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple to bring AirTag 2 with improved user privacy security in 2025

The new AirTag 2 will retain the design language of the predecessor, but will come with big upgrades in terms of improved privacy security and connectivity range.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 12:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple AirTag.

Apple AirTag.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 12:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechAirTag

Follow us on :

Follow Us