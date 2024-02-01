Nothing confirms to launch Phone 2a soon

Emerging consumer electronics brand Nothing Inc. has announced to launch of the new Phone series soon.
London-based company has confirmed to launch the Phone 2a series soon. The teaser hints that the upcoming device will have the trademark see-through design language with an LED-based Glyph interface on the back cover.
As per new reports, Phone 2a is a mid-range phone. Unlike the Phone 2, which has powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon, the new device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.
Phone 2a teaser.
Credit: Nothing India
It is said to run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 with 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. It is also expected to feature a dual-camera module-- main 50MP + ultra-wide 50MP with LED flash on the back, and a 16MP front camera.
The Phone 2a is likely to be offered in two colours-- black and white.
In a related development, CMF the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. too has some new products to showcase soon.
It has confirmed to launch of the new line of Neckband Pro earphones and Buds TWS earbuds.
Neckband Pro and Buds teaser
Credit: CMF by Nothing/X(formerly Twitter)
CMF Neckband Pro is likely to feature Active Noise Cancellation, but Buds may not have this.
CMF hasn't revealed the details of the launch date, but it is expected to happen this month along with Phone 2a series.