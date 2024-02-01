Nothing confirms to launch Phone 2a soon

Emerging consumer electronics brand Nothing Inc. has announced to launch of the new Phone series soon.

London-based company has confirmed to launch the Phone 2a series soon. The teaser hints that the upcoming device will have the trademark see-through design language with an LED-based Glyph interface on the back cover.

As per new reports, Phone 2a is a mid-range phone. Unlike the Phone 2, which has powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon, the new device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.